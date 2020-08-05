MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A lot of people consider drones the future and by the end of this year customers in Mobile and Baldwin counties could soon get food from Buffalo Wild Wings or groceries from Rouses delivered from the air.
“Think Uber Eats, but replacing the car and the driver with an autonomous drone,” said Philip Burton from Deuce Drone.
The company ‘Deuce Drone’ using Mobile as a testing site.
So far, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rouses have partnered with the company for drone doorstep delivery.
“For the consumers you are going to get your food in 10 to 15 minutes, it’s basically going to be the time it takes to prep it and then it’s going to take say 5 minutes to get to you,” said KJ Hardrict from Deuce Drone.
The is goal convenience. They are taking the tried-and-true ground delivery method and putting the items in the sky across Southern Alabama.
“This technology was needed yesterday,” Burton said. “Could you imagine if you could order your prescription drugs without having to go to go to a pharmacy or a doctor’s office, especially in the COVID environment today.”
The autonomous drone systems are being tested now. The goal to start delivering to select customers as soon as October then just months later the sky could be the limit.
“We could see rolling this out in the next 12 to 18 months and starting to deliver food and retail products to over 250,000 people in this market alone,” said Rhett Ross from Deuce Drone.
Deuce Drone said it will be being doing a demo for Buffalo Wild Wings and Rouses next week which puts them a step closer to delivering to customers.
For now, the drones that are being used can handle about 12 pounds of items, but the eventual goal is drones that can handle very large orders.
