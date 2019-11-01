Tonight (November 1st), the Greater Gulf State Fair is hosting a $5 admission night for a short period of time.
The ticket office will open at 4:00 pm tonight. This admission price will last til 6:00 pm. After this time, the admission will go back to its regular weekend pricing at $12 for an adult and $6 for a child.
The Greater Gulf State Fair is located at 1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile. The last day of the fair is this Sunday (November 3rd).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.