Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Today, Mobile honored a well-loved and respected councilman in the community, Levon Manzie. His friends and family gathered today at St. Joseph Baptist Church to pay their respects.

Reverend Levon Charles Manzie was a man of many talents. He served the Mobile community as the President of the Mobile City Council, pastor of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, and Mobile County School Board.

“He was kind,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “He was gentle. He was sincere.”

He was the youngest person ever to serve on the council and board, after winning his first election in 2008, but it wasn't the positions he held that made him special. It was the selfless way he led others.

“A great pastor, a leader for his people, and not only that, but a great leader for the community, and his work will follow him,” said Keith Moore, a pastor colleague.

His closest friends describe him as humble, compassionate, and selfless. His actions spoke louder than words.

“He would call to check on the center and our seniors to see if there's anything we needed,” said Deanna Murphy, co-worker. “I can remember one time I said we are really having trouble with our ice machine. Next thing I know, he's reaching into his pocket and sending money to cover for our seniors to have a new ice machine in our café. That's the kind of man he was."

At age 38, he will be a man very deeply missed and forever appreciated in Mobile.

"A great soldier has gone home to be with the Lord, and we are truly going to miss him, a brother beloved in Pastor Levon Manzie,” said Moore.