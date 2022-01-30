MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was a show of force from the Port City's tow truck community. A memorial drive on Saturday paid respect to the memory of one of their own who lost his life on the job last year, on I-65.

Dozens of tow trucks and their drivers came together to remember one of their own, Jonathan Neesmith.

"Everyone deserves to go home to their families, I wasn't lucky enough for him to come home to me," said Rebecca Neesmith, Jonathan's wife.

Jonathan, a tow truck driver for Semmes towing was on the side of I-65 helping a woman tow her car when he was hit by a distracted driver and lost his life.

Rebecca said her husband loved his job and was overwhelmed with the support from the tow truck community, she calls family.

"They're even more family now. They have been amazing and great. And I know, even if the ones that don't know me, or they may have even heard my husband's story, I know I can pick up the phone and call any one of these guys out here."

Although the memorial was a chance to remember Jonathan, Rebecca hopes that her loss will most importantly help bring awareness to Alabama's "move over" law.

"When you see someone on the side of the road, just slow down and move over, they want to go home too," said Rebecca.

Rodney Schrimpshire was Jonathan's manager at Semmes Towing. He said he can't stress enough how crucial it is for people to move over and slow down.

"People fly by and they don't realize we're standing right there, it don't take but a second, and our life is gone," said Rodney, "If you can't move over and give the lane, slow down at least, at least give us that respect."

Rebecca and the dozens of others that came out to honor Jonathan hope that they can bring change and help protect those who risk their lives, working on the side of roads.

"If we can just change one person's perspective, then we've made a difference somewhere."