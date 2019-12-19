The 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl is right around the corner and today they announced some new features coming to the game-week festivities.
Including a free concert in Cathedral Square the night before the game.
Here's a list of events:
Thursday- January 23
Senior Bowl Summit 8 am-12 pm Saenger Theatre
Lip Sync Battle 8 pm Soul Kitchen Music Hall
Friday- January 24
Senior Bowl Experience and Meet the Players 3 pm-6 pm Mobile Convention Center
Senior Bowl Street Party/ Mardi Gras Player Parade 6:30 pm-7:00 pm Downtown Mobile
Senior Bowl Free Concert "The Revivalist" 7:30 pm Cathedral Square
Saturday- January 25
Piggly Wiggly Tailgate Event 10:30 am-1:00 pm Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Reese's Senior Bowl Game 1:30 pm Ladd-Peebles Stadium
