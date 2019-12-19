Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl is played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

 Bri MacNaught, FOX10 News

The 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl is right around the corner and today they announced some new features coming to the game-week festivities.  

Including a free concert in Cathedral Square the night before the game.

Here's a list of events:

Thursday- January 23

Senior Bowl Summit 8 am-12 pm Saenger Theatre

Lip Sync Battle 8 pm Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Friday- January 24

Senior Bowl Experience and Meet the Players 3 pm-6 pm Mobile Convention Center

Senior Bowl Street Party/ Mardi Gras Player Parade 6:30 pm-7:00 pm Downtown Mobile

Senior Bowl Free Concert "The Revivalist" 7:30 pm Cathedral Square

Saturday- January 25

Piggly Wiggly Tailgate Event 10:30 am-1:00 pm Ladd-Peebles Stadium 

Reese's Senior Bowl Game 1:30 pm Ladd-Peebles Stadium 

