Spanish Fort, Ala. - The Shoulder announced that they will be opening a drug and alcohol treatment facility for women in Mobile later this year. According to The Shoulder this is a major move on its mission to restore individuals and their families who are affected by alcohol/drug abuse by providing quality, affordable treatment in a safe, secure Christian environment.
“As a member of the recovery community and wanting to give back, I have wanted to be a part of getting a women’s facility started in our area for all the women in recovery that have had nowhere to go other than way north of here,” says Rita Byers, Board President, “There are as many women needing substance abuse treatment as there are men and it has been a huge need for many years. We are now on the cusp of getting that facility and providing the much-needed treatment to women in our area. It is a dream come true for us and we are very grateful and blessed to see this come to fruition.”
Carl McNatt, LPC-S, the agency’s Executive Director: “Females struggling with addiction have very few options for treatment services in Baldwin and Mobile County. We are excited about the opportunity to be a part of the solution to this gap in services in this area.”
To learn more about The Shoulder’s new women’s facility please visit their website at https://theshoulder.org
