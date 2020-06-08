MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- On Tuesday, there will be a town hall teleconference hosted by the NAACP and featuring law enforcement leaders in Mobile County.
"The Talk" is bringing Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton together with Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, and U.S. Attorney Richard Moore.
It will be streaming live on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the FOX10 News App, The FOX10 News YouTube site, and the FOX10 News Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.