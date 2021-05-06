MOBILE, Ala --The University of South Alabama is honoring 2,119 degree candidates with eight individual college and school commencement ceremonies May 6-8, 2021 at the USA Mitchell Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no University-wide ceremony.

The University will confer 1,383 baccalaureate degrees, 538 master’s degrees and 198 doctorate degrees.

Social distancing protocols will be observed, and guests will be seated with distance between groups. All attendees, students and guests, will be required to wear a mask at all times while in the Mitchell Center.

Each graduating student is able to invite up to 4 guests to attend their ceremony.

These ceremonies will be live-streamed through the University homepage SouthAlabama.edu for those who are unable to attend.