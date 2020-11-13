MOBILE, Ala. – Beginning on Monday, November 16, the westbound approach of Halls Mill Road at Rangeline Road will be closed for construction.
The left and right turn lanes on Rangeline Road to travel east on Halls Mill Road will also be closed.
Traffic will be detoured to Highway 90 and Lowe’s Drive to access the businesses in this area. All businesses in the area will be accessible from Halls Mill Road approaching from Lowes Drive.
This work is expected to take two days.
Additional improvements will be constructed on Halls Mill Road in the subsequent weeks. The overall project is expected to take approximately two months to complete.
Motorists are asked to use caution when in the work area and choose an alternate route when possible.
At the completion of the project, additional turn lanes on Halls Mill Road will be constructed in addition to turn movement restrictions at the Rangeline Service Road intersection with Halls Mill Road.
The intent of the project is to improve traffic conditions resulting from the increased development in this area.
