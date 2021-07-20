BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) -- Theodore High School football coach, and three members of his family, pleaded not guilty to charges connected to a brawl in Bayou La Batre.

Eric Collier Sr. faces a misdemeanor assault charge. Investigators said Collier and the others attacked three men after they returned to a boat launch after a trip to Dauphin Island.

According to prosecutors, the men had been in a fight with Collier's son on the island and that's why the coach and other men were waiting for them at the dock.

The men waived appearances in court and entered the not-guilty pleas through attorneys.

A judge is expected to set a trial date later this week.

Collier recently returned to work as Theodore's football coach and athletic director following administrative leave.