Eric Collier Sr.

Eric Collier Sr., the Theodore High School football coach, denies allegations that he participated in an assault. 

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) -- Theodore High School football coach, and three members of his family, pleaded not guilty to charges connected to a brawl in Bayou La Batre.

Eric Collier Sr. faces a misdemeanor assault charge. Investigators said Collier and the others attacked three men after they returned to a boat launch after a trip to Dauphin Island.

Theodore High School football coach back at work nearly two months after assault arrest

According to prosecutors, the men had been in a fight with Collier's son on the island and that's why the coach and other men were waiting for them at the dock.

The men waived appearances in court and entered the not-guilty pleas through attorneys.

A judge is expected to set a trial date later this week.

Attorney says Theodore High School athletic director accused in violent boat launch attack is innocent

Collier recently returned to work as Theodore's football coach and athletic director following administrative leave.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.