THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Theodore High School football coach charged with assault is back on the job following administrative leave.

In May, Eric Collier was charged with assault following a brawl in Bayou La Batre.

A school system spokesperson did not outline any disipline the coach was facing. The system said it would only say it was following policy procedure in the incident.

Collier, his son, Wayne Eric Collier, Jr. and two other men, Shawn Jerome Collier and Hayden Aaron Collier are accused of dragging three young men, ages 20 and 21, off their boat, allegedly punching and kicking them while holding them under water.

“His head was nothing but bruises and shoe imprints on his head. We had one kid that had 10 stitches. And we had one kid that has a shattered nose and has to have surgery,” said the stepmother of one of the victims.

The brawl was allegedly fueled by another altercation two hours earlier on Dauphin Island, involving the alleged victims and the coach’s son, according to one of the alleged victim’s stepmother.

Despite being named by investigators as one of the primary aggressors in the attack, the coach’s attorney, Dennis Knizley, told FOX10 News that Eric Collier is innocent.

“I don’t want to litigate the facts right now, but I can assure you that he is gonna be exonerated from any criminal responsibility for whatever went on down there,” Knizley said.

All of the charges are misdemeanors, with a maximum penalty of one year in jail.