A Theodore family has been getting a late-night visitor that’s causing a bit of concern.

He’s uninvited and has been showing up between 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. the last several nights. The large, black bear has been sneaking in for a free meal at a wildlife feeder in their back yard.

“The first photo I had was just a big blob, just a big, dark blog,” said homeowner, Ray Herold. “I’m like, what the heck is that?”

That was three days earlier. Herold was having his morning coffee and looking at his game camera pictures from overnight, which are emailed to him. They were taken at his corn feeder, only about a hundred yards behind his house.

“So, I pull up the next photo and that’s when I saw him. It’s the one with him standing up,” said Herold. “I’m like, oh my gosh. That’s a bear!”

Each night since, the bear has been back. Herold has gotten several pictures and videos of it lurking around his corn feeder in the overnight hours.

Mobile County has a relatively small, established population of black bears, but most are in the northern part of the county. Plantation Wood Drive where Herold lives is only a couple miles from Bellingrath Gardens and while he admits there is a “cool” factor to sighting the bear here, Herold said he also has some concern.

“I know one of our neighbors told me that she had found a big footprint in her garden a few days ago and wasn’t sure what it was, and I told her I think we solved that mystery,” Herold said.

Herold said he’s not worried but says that neighbor and others have a variety of farm animals and livestock. He’s warned them that the bear seems to have decided to stay in the neighborhood.

They’re going to find the easiest access to food. They’re going to do the least amount possible just like some of us old guys and find food wherever they can,” Herold explained. “Where we are here with all the animals we have outside, with all the food that’s being put outside with the deer feeders, he’s found such a place.”

Herold said he’ll probably turn off his feeder long enough to encourage the bear to move on. He’s excited to see the variety of wildlife in the Fowl River – Bellingrath area and hopes his visitor doesn’t cause any trouble for the neighborhood.