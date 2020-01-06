MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Theodore woman accused of taking her child and not returning.
Investigators said Brandi Deanne Donald does not have custody of her 5-year-old son Eric Bellard, Jr.
According to deputies, Donald went to her mother's home on Pecan Terrace Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 5. Investigators said she took the child and said she would return by 3:30 p.m., but no one has heard from her since.
The sheriff's office said Donald will be charged with interference with custody.
Donald has brown hair that is currently dyed pink and blue eyes. She is 4'11 and 95 lbs. The child is 5-years-old with brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone with information is asked to call MCSO 251-574-8633 or provide information anonymously at www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.
