MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Theodore woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 21-year-old Cailyn Ball died when the 2020 Toyota Camry she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

The wreck occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Bellingrath Road about five miles south of Mobile.

Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate the crash.