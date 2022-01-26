Mobile Police say a thief targeted churches and a business this week. The burglar was after copper.

Several A-C units were damaged, now the businesses have to replace them.

New Testament Holiness Church and Covenant Presbyterian Church found their A-C units tampered with. The Vice President at Gulf Fastener Michael Montgomery was also alarmed by the discovery of several of their A-C units being damaged.

"Someone come and break into our air conditioning units around the facility, six of them," Montgomery said. "And stole material out of those air conditioners."

Montgomery says the cost to replace the units will be much more than what they're worth.

"Return on the copper would be insignificant you know value-wise," Montgomery said. "The damage to the unit is significant which basically requires us to replace the units."

According to Mobile Police Sheldon Barker is accused of breaking into these establishments.

With the swift action of the police and the community they were able to get this person identified quickly.

"We had good footage and I think there was some other good footage from other places that he broke into," Montgomery said. "We also have really good neighbors here in the Crichton community that look out for us."

According to jail records Barker is facing five counts of theft.