MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thieves used a truck and chain to pull an ATM off its foundation to get the cash inside.
It happened early Wednesday morning at a credit union on Hillcrest Road at Airport Boulevard in Mobile.
Using the truck, it took the crooks three tries to bust the cash box open. The truck used in the crime was also reported stolen.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police.
