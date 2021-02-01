MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested a third person charged in the killing of 21-year-old Bradley Nall.
Nall was found shot to death inside a vehicle around 3 a.m. Saturday on Randlett Drive in West Mobile.
Saturday night, police arrested and charged 18-year-old Mary Cheyenne Butler and 19-year-old Selena Tisdale with felony murder.
On Monday, 23-year-old Demarcus Reynolds was arrested on a felony murder charge.
Detectives have not yet said who may have fired the shot that killed Nall.
