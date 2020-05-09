MOBILE, Ala. - On Saturday, May 9, 2020 at approximately 2:42 a.m., police responded to the 7200 block of Third Street in reference to the report of one down.
According to officials, the reportee stated she received a phone call from her neighbor telling her that someone was down in her front yard. The reportee stated she arrived home and discovered her husband lying in the front yard unconscious and not breathing.
The victim was suffering from injuries but it was unknown what type. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene and he was transported to the hospital where an autopsy will be conducted.
The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Myron King.
Through the course of the investigation, 27-year-old Joaquin Jones was identified as the suspect involved in this murder. Jones has been arrested and charged with murder.
