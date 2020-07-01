MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a third suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Azalea Road.
Investigators were called to Summer Place on Sunday, June 28, after they had a call that a man had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that the victim, identified as 27-year-old De’Varea Rashad Powell, was no longer at the scene.
His body was later found in the woods off of Shelton Beach Road.
Raquise Murphy, 26, and Rudolph Caver, 25, were arrested Tuesday and on Wednesday, police arrested the third suspect, identified as 25-year-old Gary Hudson. All three men are charged with murder.
