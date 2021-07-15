DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala.(WALA)--Nearly 80-thousand people are expected on Dauphin Island this weekend for the largest Fishing tournament in the world, the 88th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. And it’s a welcome sign for the local economy.

“To have everyone come on the island to go eat, stay at the hotels, and see everything that’s on the island, it’s great for them. It’s great for us. Overall, it’s just great,” said Vice President of Publicity Mark Schambeau.

And vendors like the Tin Tin Rock And Roll Food Truck couldn’t ask for more.

“As long as the weather stays like this, we’re going to have a great time. I know I’d want to come out here and have some fun,” said Owner Justin Hanks.

It all kicked off Thursday with the return of the liars contest. But everyone is really looking forward to the competition.

“Everything is great right now. Everyone is happy. Glad to be outside after COVID. We’re hoping for a good rodeo,” said Dale Pierce

“I’d love to catch the biggest trout. That’s what we’re fishing for. A trout, flounder or red fish. That’s what we’re fishing for. If I get one of those and make the board, that would be something. I’ve never done it,” said Tim Pierce.

He and over three thousand other anglers will get that opportunity starting bright and early Friday morning.

Hooks hit the water at 5 a.m. with the firing of the ceremonial cannon.