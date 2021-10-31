Mobile, Ala. (WALA)--Trick-or-treating this year looked much different than last year. Even with COVID-19, some parents were ready to bring out their families to celebrate Halloween.

There were some spooky sights on North Monterey Street. Families decked out head-to-toe in some spectacular costumes.

"I’m having super, super fun," said Dakota Seals.

"Trick-or-treat" were the magic words of the night. Kids grabbed handfuls of candy at every house, and not only was it fun for them but also adults.

"We look forward to this every year,” said Christina and Brett Mares. “It's our first trick-or-treating experience, so we're having a lot of fun."

As the night went on, thousands more came out.

“Tonight, is crazy,” said Terry Edeker. “We are expecting about 3,000 kids on the street, which is par for the course. Everybody participates, and everybody has a great time. As you can see, everybody goes all out."

This time last year due to COVID-19, the streets were much emptier. Little to no trick-or-treating even happened.

Tonight, people are thankful to be somewhat back to normal.

"Everybody is safe,” said Edeker. “We are socially distancing, and it's a beautiful night. We are outside, so we are good."