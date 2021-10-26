WILMER, Ala. (WALA) -- Three area children were hurt Monday when a car collided with their school bus.

The accident occurred about 3:10 p.m. Monday on 3rd Street in Wilmer. The three children and the driver suffered minor injuries, according the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Mobile County Public School System spokesperson Rena Philips said the driver of the car ran a stop sign and crashed in the bus.

ALEA continues to investigation the accident.