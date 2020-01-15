Three escape boat fire near Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Three people escaped a boat that caught fire near Dauphin Island Wednesday evening.
According to Mayor Jeff Collier, the pleasure boat caught fire near the northeastern side of the island. Collier said the three people were able to get off the boat and onto a flotation raft and paddle to shore.
The mayor said all three were taken to the Dauphin Island Coast Guard Station to be checked out, but all are believed to be okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.