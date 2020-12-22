Three family members arrested in marijuana and THC vape bust in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested three family members accused of selling marijuana and THC vape cartridges.
Officers said they raided a house on Timberly Road and found eight pounds of marijuana, 15 Cali Bud THC Cartridges, 14 Dime THC Cartridges, three Pure One THC Cartridges, 16 Vibe Monk Edibles. and one Nerds Rope Bites Edible.
Police arrested Darius Rankin, 22, Darrel Rankin, 48, and Marlo Angela Portis, 52.
The couple is charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The younger Rankin is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.