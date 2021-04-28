MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The third and final person Mobile County Sheriff's investigators believe was involved in dumping the body of Samantha Moore is now in custody.

Albert Murphy joins the other two suspects in Metro Jail. Murphy was arrested by Mobile Police Wednesday during a traffic stop on unrelated charges.

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has been looking for Murphy for the better part of a week. Investigators believe Murphy -- aong with Elliot Robinson and Joshua Powell -- dumped the body of 29-year-old Moore after she overdosed in a hotel last summer.

It was Powell who led investigators to a wooded area last week just off County Road 43 in Washington County where skeletal remains were recovered in clothes consistent to what Moore was last seen wearing.

Agreeing to cooperate with investigators, Powell told them Moore overdosed on heroin she purchased from Robinson. Powell said Murphy and Robinson wrapped her in a bed sheet and that he followed them in a seperate vehicle whre they dumped her body at the the romote area off Paul Bayou Road in Calvert.

While investigators say there's nothing to indicate Moore was murdered, her mother Sheila Brunson wants justice.

"Nobody else should be done like my daughter was done," said Brunson. "Because they throwed her out like trash, and I need justice for that. She's a human being -- she shouldn't be treated like that."

So far none of the suspects have been charged with anything related to Moore's case.

Robinson was arrested in January for federal drug charges. Powell by Saraland Police a day before he began cooperating with investigators.

Now all three are in Metro Jail and according to investigators Robinson and Murphy have denied any involvement. According to investigators -- Murphy is also cooperating and that charges in the case are pending further investigation.

Again, while the remains are believed to be Moore's -- they've been turned over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for positive identification -- a process that could take weeks if not months.