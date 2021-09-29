MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- State conservation officials say they are not going to remove an alligator, from Three Mile Creek near Downtown Mobile, because it is not posing a danger to humans. They say this is the gator’s habitat and where it belongs.

“Two years we’ve been out here and it’s the first one we’ve ever seen,” said Ricky Honnell, who is concerned about the alligator on Three Mile Creek.

FOX10 News captured it on camera on Tuesday, before it quickly swam away.

Honnell is concerned about its presence here after two dogs became prey, as they captured on video. He would like it removed, but Chris Nix the Alligator Coordinator with the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries says it is not posing a risk to people.

“This is a body of water and any time that you’re going to have a body of water in Mobile or Baldwin County, you are going to have a chance to have an alligator,” Nix said.

Chances are multiple gators are swimming throughout Three Mile Creek looking for a meal.

In this case, the gator may have been lured to the area by Honnell and his partner feeding stray dogs in the area.

“This situation wasn’t directly feeding the alligator, but it was drawing the attention of a food source, it just happens to be feral dogs,” Nix said.

The feeding of wildlife happens throughout Mobile.

Despite this sign at Langan Park, people throw food to ducks and geese forcing walkers like Deloris Porter to keep her eyes peeled.

“I’m a little more cautious when I’m walking and see the signs and make sure I look real good before I continue my walk,” she said.

As Mobile continues to grow, Nix says we need to learn to live with wildlife, like alligators. That means keeping food sources away from them.

Alligators are only removed or euthanized if it poses a risk to people and it is in a place it should not be.

“Once you start training an alligator to associate humans as a something positive like a free food source that’s when we have to step in and virtually you’re killing the alligator,” Nix said.

People are now asking for a sign to be put up to warn people about alligators in the area.

The City of Mobile tells FOX10 News, they are looking into it.

If you would like more information on "Living with Alligators", click here.