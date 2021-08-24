MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Three out of the seven Mobile City Council races on Tuesday's ballot will be decided by a runoff.

The District 1 seat was left open when council member Fred Richardson decided to run for mayor. Minister Cory Penn was the top finisher with 34 percent of the vote. It appears he will face former judge Herman Thomas who earned 27 percent of the vote. Chamyne Fortune Thompson came in third with 26 percent and just 28 votes behind Thomas.

In District 2, incumbent council member Levon Manzie will face former council member William Carroll in a runoff. Manzie ended up with 48 percent of the vote, to Carroll's 23 percent.

District 3 council member CJ Small won reelection in a landslide with 90 percent of the vote.

The District 4 seat with go to newcomer Ben Reynolds who defeated Fred Rettig with 65 percent to 35 percent. Reynolds was endorsed by the retiring District 4 council member John Williams.

It was another easy win for the incumbent in District 5, as Joel Daves earned 78 percent of the vote.

The District 6 seat was up for grabs with council member Bess Rich deciding not to run for reelection. This race also appears to be heading to a runoff between Scott Jones and Josh Woods.

In District 7, Gina Gregory won another term in the City Council with 80 percent of the vote over her challenger.

The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, October 5.