MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Three Mobile firefighters are out of a job because of controversial social media posts about black lives matter protests.
A spokesperson for the Mobile firefighters union said, two white firefighters and a black firefighter are off the job and under investigation. One resigned before being fired, the other is appealing that firing with the Mobile Personnel Board.
The union spokesperson said it's because of an exchange of words over local Black Lives Matter protests. He says the argument started inside one of the fire stations and continued onto social media. The firefighters worked at the stations on Lafayette St. and Airport Blvd.
Fox10 News obtained an email sent by fire Chief Mark Sealy, referencing social media behavior. it was sent on June 4th, just a few days after protests in Mobile.
It reads in part:
"..there are those who are searching social media content for anything that you as a public servant have said in order to use it against you, the department, and the city. Those of us in the public sector must realize that the organization's mission is more important than your free speech..."
FOX10 News reached out to Public Safety Director James Barber and Chief Sealy. Neither commented.
A spokesperson for mayor Sandy Stimpson said it’s a personnel matter, handled by the personnel board.
Sources close to the fire department said disciplinary actions against more firefighters could be coming soon. We'll let you know.
