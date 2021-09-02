MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said the man shot in front of a business at the corner of Three Notch Road and Lakeland Drive has died.
Nicholas McMillian, 22, was wounded around 6 p.m. on Monday and rushed to the hospital for treatment. Family members said he died Thursday morning.
Jarvis Phillips was arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge. Mobile Police detectives said they will ask the District Attorney’s office to upgrade the charge to Murder.
