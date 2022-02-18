PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)-- One year and one day since the horrific fire-related deaths in Happy Hill, three people now face charges, and the search is on for a fourth person.
Tony and Leila Lewis were killed apparently because of something their grandson did, two truly innocent victims.
The high-profile case was left unsolved for a year, but that changed Friday.
Mobile police charged four people with the senseless crime.
One of them, convicted drug kingpin Darrin Southall, now accused of ordering the hit on the couple.
Terrance Watkins, Jamarcus Chambers, and a fourth man, who has not been arrested yet, are all charged with murder.
As the investigation unfolded, there was talk of a beef between the victim’s grandson, rapper Honeykomb Brazy and Southall.
The killings were allegedly carried out to send Brazy a message.
All this happened on the same day Southall was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison on drug and escape convictions.
Federal prosecutors said Southall was one of the biggest drug dealers they've ever seen in this area.
