A shooting in Theodore Sunday night injured three people.

According to Mobile Police, at least one of them said to have a life-threatening wound. MPD investigators say it happened at a house party on Dan Williams Road.

According to MPD, the victims fled the scene after they were shot. One man was found at a fire station on Old Military Road. The second male went to the Circle K on Highway 90. The female victim was taken to University Hospital.

D'Angelo Lamarartaqr Sr. says his mom lives right by where it happened and was worried when he heard the news. Lamarartaqr says he was out there Monday to check on her because he was concerned about her safety.

"I'm just really concerned because this is my mom," Lamarartaqr said. "And I'm concerned about a lot of people safety here, here at the club, and all of that."

He says he also has kids out in that area and doesn't want their lives to be in jeopardy from the violence.

"I heard there's been a couple of incidents here," Lamarartaqr said. "I left my two boys out here and I hope they haven't been mentally terrorized by some of the things that have been going on."

Cleveland Pettaway also lives nearby and says he has a close relationship with two of the men who were shot.

"Well I consider 'em my nephews you know cause we're so close. One of the guy's girlfriend also got shot," Pettaway said.

Pettaway says he hasn't heard of any other shootings like this one to happen recently, but that a lot of people gather in this area because they have nowhere else to go.

"There's nothing else open round here so this kind of like entertainment you know for the neighborhood," Pettway said. "Nobody been hurt down here before, I mean people have been, but you know it wasn't no shooting like this was.

MPD hasn't released the names of the victims shot. If you have any information about this shooting call Mobile Police.