Three suffered gunshot wounds after early morning shooting on Bel Air Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Monday, March 29, 2021 at approximately 12:45 a.m., multiple victims arrived at University Hospital. Three of the victims were suffering from gunshot wounds and two of the victims were suffering from cuts as a result of broken glass. The conditions of the victims at this time are unknown.
Officers later discovered that the shooting occurred on Bel Air Boulevard between Airport Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road just prior to the victims arriving at the hospital. At this time, it is believed this is where the incident occurred. This is an ongoing active investigation and as information becomes available updates will be forthcoming.
