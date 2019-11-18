MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police have released new details about a shooting that left three teenagers wounded in Mobile.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday on Belfast Street near the Harmon-Thomas Community Center.
The victims told investigators they were walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing shots at them. Two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old were hit by bullets. Police described their injuries a non-life threatening.
Police believe a brown or silver vehicle was involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.