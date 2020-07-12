Three wounded in Saraland shooting

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Police said three people were wounded in a shooting at a business on Joaneen Drive on Sunday.
According to investigators, the three people got into a fight and started firing at each other. All were taken to University Hospital and are listed in stable condition.
Their names have not been released. Police believe the wounded victims are the only suspects in the case.
