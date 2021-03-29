Three-year-old shot in Maysville neighborhood of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a toddler was wounded in a shooting in the Maysville neighborhood Monday evening.

Officers arrived on Wisconsin Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the three-year-old child and an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on the corner of Antwerp Street and Lemon Street.

The victims were taken to the hospital and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.