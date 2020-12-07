MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Monday continued to deal with the fallout from a controversial social media post featuring a Christmas tree adorned with mugshots – dubbed “thugshots.”
The post caused an uproar after TMZ and other national outlets picked it up.
Sheriff Sam Cochran told FOX10 News that he ordered it removed because some people had misconstrued the intent.
“Somewhere along the line, obviously, it went viral, and people did not understand or receive the message that we were expecting that we wanted them to receive,” he said. “And that is the success of the program.”
That success, Cochran said, includes the arrest of all but four of the 33 fugitives spotlighted throughout the year in a segment called “Thug Thursday.” Seven of them, he added, had been re-arrested.
Daniel Schwartz, executive director of Faith in Action Alabama, praised the decision to remove the post but added he remains troubled.
“It’s an important first step,” he said. “But, again, the larger concern is the thinking that permits that to happen.”
The Rev. Marvin Charles Lue Jr., pastor of Stewart Memorial CME Church in Mobile, said he objects to mixing the mugshot images with a symbol of a sacred holiday.
“What concerned me that during this season of liberation this season of hope, this season of anticipation, we find public officials who are charged with protecting us taking the time to exploit their victories, to exploit their accomplishments, using one of the most sacred tools we have in this season,” he said.
Cochran said dozens of calls and messages – some threatening violence and suggesting the Sheriff’s Office should be burned down – flooded his agency. He said the intent was never to unfairly stigmatize people, and he said he will review the program. One possible change: Calling the weekly posts “Warrant Wednesday” instead of “Thug Thursday.”
But Cochran said he does not want the controversy to detract his agency’s successful efforts to engage the public’s help in finding suspects wanted for serious crimes.
“These are not misdemeanor offenders or nothing like that,” he said. “These are violent criminals, burglars and other assaults, with multiple records. But the big thing, maybe, to understand is these are people that they know where they’re wanted by us. There’s outstanding warrants. They’re refusing to surrender themselves.”
Cochran held up a four-page rap sheet from one of the people highlighted on the tree. The pages were filled with lines in red ink.
“Every one of those red lines is an arrest,” he said.
Cochran offered one example of how the program led to a quick arrest. He said the Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of a tattooed burglar breaking into a building while holding a wrench. A Facebook follower posted in the comments the name of the suspect and directed investigators to the burglar’s own Facebook page, where there was a video of him holding the same wrench from the surveillance footage.
Lue, who serves as Mobile hub chairman for Faith in Action Alabama, said he agrees simply removing the thugshot Christmas tree post is not enough.
“My concern is, has the mentality been tapped? Has the mentality changed so that we can realize that we all have a part to play?” he said. “These individuals are still citizens of our society. And with the given tension between law enforcement and people of low economic status or people of brown and black skin, we cannot continue to perpetuate this image.”
Schwartz also took issue with use of the term “thug” to describe the suspects.
“Using the word ‘thug’ really dehumanizes people. ... The language matters,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.