As summer arrives, you’re probably heading outside more often. But you’re not alone. There’s a health risk lurking: ticks.
Experts warn that anyone who spends time outside is at risk of contracting a tickborne disease, such as Lyme disease or rocky mountain spotted fever.
Assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at the USA College of Medicine, Meghan Hermance, Ph.D., joined Lenise Ligon on the 4 o’clock news to talk about why we should be concerned, along with what USA is doing when it comes to researching ticks.
