Mobile Police are trying to solve a senseless crime in Tillman's Corner.
Who vandalized a church, and why?
The church is First Baptist in Tillman's Corner.
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows what appears to be a person loitering around church property, then going to a building with windows.
The person appears to be ripping a storm drain down, and then starts to break windows.
The pastor, Dr. Derek Allen, said no one entered the property or stole anything, but someone broke eight windows and, most seriously, caused another type of damage.
Dr. Allen said, "They broke out an entire glass window at our Welcome Center, which is one of the main places where our guests come in on Sundays, so, just took a baseball bat or some type of object to it and broke the windows."
Allen said the vandalism occurred between 11 and 11:30 Wednesday night.
A report issued by Mobile Police classifies it as first degree criminal mischief.
Allen was getting a money figure on the damage Thursday.
What does he think about someone who would do this?
Allen said, "We forgive them, not because they deserve to be forgiven, but because God has forgiven us when we didn't deserve to be forgiven and, so, we just extend that forgiveness right to them."
If you have any clues, call Mobile Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.