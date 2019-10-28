MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- It was 4:12 Friday afternoon when the first of two confirmed twisters tore through Mobile County.
Melissa Stuart capturing the terrifying sight on her phone as a tornado moved through Mobile. At points you can see power flashes as the twister marches forward.
Emergency responders were among the first to see the devastating damage on the ground and the tornado in action.
It touched down just east of Arlington Oaks Drive and was on the ground for just two minutes. It lifted off the ground near Hamilton Creek after nearly a mile and a half.
The video of the twister speaks for itself. The National Weather Service says it packed winds of just under 100 miles per hour.
"I looked up and you could see the v coming and man, it was just a loud boom,” Dan Parnell said. “It was real quick, probably about 5 seconds and it was over with."
Despite the damage, nobody was hurt near Johnson Road.
At 4:37 PM a second twister touching down near Semmes.
The twister touching down near Stone Road had winds of more than 100 miles per hour.
It was on the ground for about five minutes and went a little more than 3 miles.
Some of the most significant damage at a mobile home park on Lott Road.
"We saw it coming our way,” said Wanda Harmon. “So we already knew it was coming, but we didn't think it was going to hit right here close to home."
"The cloud funneling - it came across Lott Road tore the camper up,” said Nonie Hines. “It twisted it."
A Friday afternoon that neighbors in two communities will not soon forget. With many now able to say they felt the wrath of a tornado and survived.
