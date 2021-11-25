THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's a story we've unfortunately heard before. People buying items online or selling items and getting scammed or worse.

We saw it recently in Baldwin County. And it happened again Thanksgiving morning in Mobile county.

It happened on Theodore Dawes road when a man tried selling a phone, only for the buyer to take off with it.

The victim would pull out a gun and fire a warning shot into the air, but the suspect got away.

People in the area were shocked to hear about it.

"It's unbelievable, but people and crimes of opportunity. People are always trying to take advantage of you," Stephen Pierre said.

"You don't know what they're trying to do to you. That's bad. It's really bad. It's sad too," Timothy Pettway said.

Those same people also gave their thoughts about online shopping and the safety behind meeting strangers.

"You usually don't know who this person is so you're really taking a risk. That's why I wouldn't do nothing like that. I'd rather just buy it online," Pettway said.

But if you do take that risk, here are some tips

Meet in a neutral location. Preferably at a designated safe zone at a police department. Never meet alone. Make sure that someone is with you while the exchange is happening.

And make sure you're able to identify the person you're meeting. This includes having a picture of the person or a photo of their car and license plate.