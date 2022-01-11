MOBILE, Ala. (WALA ) -- FOX10 is committed to your safety, and during this time when temperatures are chillier, many people are pulling out their space heaters to stay warm.

But if not used correctly, they can be dangerous.

A space heater is being blamed for this deadly fire in the Bronx. 17 people were killed including eight children.

Locally, we’ve seen fire disasters in Foley, Elberta and Summerdale just in the past two years from space heaters -- some of those even being deadly.

Some of those could have been prevented.

This demo, performed at FOX10 by the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, shows just how fast a fire can spark and how important it is to practice fire safety.

“Biggest key in using space heaters is giving it space,” said MFRD’s Steven Millhouse.

Make sure that the unit is at least three feet away from any clothes, curtains, or anything else that could burn is the first step in ensuring your safety.

Also, don’t plug your space heater into an extension cord or a power strip, as those can overheat and catch fire.

Instead, plug your space heater directly into the wall.

Make sure it's on a flat and level surface. so, it doesn't tip over.

And always turn them off when you go to sleep or leave the room.

“Even if you’re really, really cold and it’s super cold in your bedroom when you’re going to bed at night, we definitely, definitely do not recommend placing a space heater anywhere near or on your bed to try to keep yourself warm,” Millhouse said

Now is also a good time to test your smoke detectors.

Mobile Fire-Rescue also recommends that everyone have a working fire extinguisher ready, just in case.