MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX 10 News working to make sure you're protected when it comes to moving fraud. Here are tips to keep in mind before handing over money or property.
Moving can be stressful. If you're not moving yourself and hiring someone else to do the job for you -- the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) website is a must see.
The FMCSA is the agency charged with overseeing companies who do the moving and brokers who hire the movers.
The website -- breaking it down for you -- movers vs. brokers. Moving brokers are an actual sales team that book your move and sell it to an actual moving company.
These moving brokers must be registered with the FMCSA. The must also provide you with a list of moving companies they use, and only use movers registered with the federal government.
If you're hiring the moving company yourself -- here are five steps to help you select a reputable mover:
1.) Get a written estimate and compare with other companies. The estimate should be based on an actual in-person inspection of your household goods.
2.) Make sure the mover is registered with the federal government and insured.
3.) Check the movers complaint history in the FMCSA search tool database.
4.) Remember your priorities when choosing a mover -- the cheapest estimate isn't always the best deal. Often times you get what you pay for.
5.) And do your homework before making a decision.
You can also do a quick search with the Better Business Bureau to make sure the company is in good standing.
Helpful links:
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)
