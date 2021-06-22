MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- The Gulf Coast is waterlogged and it's causing some rain fatigue.

It's also causing traffic woes, affecting commutes to and from work, and not good for business.

Mobile resident Samantha Williams said, "On the way to work it's raining and on the way home from work it's also raining. Just water everywhere."

Four back to back days of Summer showers have locals like Williams saying rain, rain go away!

"Grounds are saturated, plants are just full of water. Yes, it's been really tough for this week," said Williams.

Williams added that the sudden downpours are making her commute to work miserable.

She said, "When you're getting off in the evening and the water is pouring, it's not just raining, it's like gushing, like pouring. Your windshield wipers not doing any good at all. They're just there."

Andy Cunningham owns C&C Financial Auto Sales on Glenwood and road flooding is making it hard for people to even get into his parking lot.

"It's irritating. I mean any business owner having passage to get into their business to be blocked by this, yeah, I mean it's a damper on anybody," said Cunningham.

Cunningham said the rain seems to be coming down too frequently for city workers to keep up with it.

"This morning there was water along through here. The city came through with what appears to be some kind of pump to clear out leaves or whatnot, and this was legitimately like dry. I mean there was no water on the roads at that point and then the last storm just came through and you see it's a foot and a half deep right now," said Cunningham.

Ten sewage spills reported in Mobile County because of the storms. Two were on Westwood in Midtown. Prichard Water Works & Sewer reported six sewer overflows of its own.

Chief meteorologist Jason Smith said there's been more than a foot of rain this month. That's at least eight inches above normal.

The saturated grounds made Cunningham wish for some sunshine again.

He said, "I'm tired of mowing my grass. Too much rain. Too much grass cutting. I mean hey, we all like to enjoy the sun but yeah, my grass is growing too quickly."