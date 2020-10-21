MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Even under the best of circumstances, a child can mistake a gun for a toy.
The specifics of two recent accidental shootings made that mistake even likelier, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Wednesday. On Saturday, the chief told FOX10 News, a 5-year-old boy got ahold of a gun that had been placed among his toys.
Last month, a Glock used by a toddler has been repainted purple and green.
“To a child, it’s a toy,” he said, showing off the firearm. “And our goal is to one, keep handguns out of the hands of children or those who are too young to understand the impact of what happens when you pull that trigger and what comes out of the working end of that gun.”
Battiste said there is not illegal about the gun, as there would have been if the serial number had been obscured or altered. But he said carelessness increases the risk of injury or death.
Neither of the recent incidents in Mobile have resulted in death. In the Sept. 23 incident in the 2400 block of Octavia Drive South, a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his 12-year-old cousin in the buttocks. That victim was not critically wounded, Battiste said and the incident remains under investigation.
In the Saturday incident on Hemley Avenue, the 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself. Investigators said he remains hospitalized but is improving. The boy’s father, Antonio Francois, 30, has been charged with reckless endangerment.
In addition, four other adults have been charged with criminal offenses related to accidental shootings in Mobile dating to last year:
- Jazmine Feliciana, charged with reckless endangerment in July.
- Dynesha Harris and Tony Fowler, charged with reckless manslaughter in January.
- Crystal Olison, charged with reckless endangerment in June of last year.
A couple dozens children younger than 14 in Alabama have died in accidental shootings since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a 2016 investigation by USA Today and The Association Press concluded that the true number far exceeds the official government data.
Whatever the true numbers, they are part of a larger trend. Alabama recorded more than 1,064 firearms deaths of all kinds in 2018, alone. It trailed only Mississippi for the highest firearms death rate in the country.
Battiste said both of the recent accidental shootings are heart-wrenching because both were avoidable.
“Had these weapons been properly secure, not placed in the area where someone would have mistaken him for possibly being a toy, both of these incidents would have would have been preventable,” he said.
David Schwebel, a psychology professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said research shows children know where their parents keep their guns even when the parents think they don’t.
“Guns are dangerous. So we know that parents have guns, and parents store guns in their house and children are curious,” he said. “And how do children grow? They explore thing. They touch things. They look at things. They play with things. and so many times we have these tragic situations where parents think their firearms are safe, and children discover them.”
For every child who dies in an accidental shooting, there many more who are injured. How many more is hard to know, UAB public health professor Russell Griffin said, because the government does not keep close track of that.
But Griffin said the good news is that fewer gunshot victims are dying than they were in the past.
“They have been going down, and a lot of it has been because of trauma care and the increasing presence of statewide trauma systems like we have here in Alabama,” he told FOX10 News. “The coordination is a lot better, the coordination trauma care. So, we’re able to get those injured individuals to hospital in a more timely manner, and the quicker you get them to the hospital, the more likely they are of surviving gunshot wounds.”
Schwebel said it is hard to know for sure why Alabama exceeds most other states in accidental shootings per capita. Part of it could be availability, he said. Guns are more common in Alabama. Part of it might have to do with the weather. People can hunt throughout the year in Alabama but cannot elsewhere. Perhaps, he suggested, that means guns out a greater period of time.
“But that’s just guessing,” he conceded. “I don’t think we have research on the topic.”
Whatever the cause, firearms experts contend tragedy can be avoided with a little common sense and a little vigilance. Jeff Stone, owner of Stone Arms in west Mobile, urged parents to drill the dangers of firearms into their children. He said this is even true – perhaps, especially true – for parents who don’t even have guns since children can come across them in other people’s homes.
“Most children, especially children that access a firearm and accidentally shoot it, is ’cause they’re not trained,” he said. “They’re not told ‘Don’t touch this gun.’ Just like you tell your kids, ‘Look, if you see a rattlesnake in the backyard, you don’t pick a rattlesnake up.’ If you hide it, and you never tell your children about it, they don’t know that it’s not safe if they encounter it.”
Schwebel said it is easy for parents to forget how children see the world. He pointed to research he has conducted with parents in a simulated house of potential dangers. He said parents – even medical professionals – often fail to spot those items.
“It’s hard to remember to get them stored away properly, to store them without the ammunition,” he said. “And it’s not just firearms. We see similar stories with medications, with household poisoning, you know, our pesticides or cleaning fluids that are dangerous to children.”
Stone said securing firearms should not be difficult. He noted that federal law requires all handguns to be sold with trigger locks.
But gun safety involves more than technology, Battiste said.
“The lock is only as good as whether or not the individual that possess the weapon utilizes the lock,” the chief said.
