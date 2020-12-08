MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a 2-year-old girl was stabbed Monday night.
And, breaking overnight, a man was arrested at the same address on an attempted murder charge.
Officers responded to the Edgewood Villa on Neshota Drive off Dauphin Island Parkway around 8 p.m.
According to investigators, the child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other details about her condition have been released.
One person at the scene was in custody. Officers did not reveal that person's name or their relationship to the toddler.
However, Mobile County Jail records show that 22-year-old Curtis James Woods was booked just past midnight on an attempted murder charge. The jail log lists Woods as living at the same address as the stabbing.
FOX10 News is reaching out to police for additional information.
