MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man Mobile Police wanted to question about a deadly beating at a Theodore motel is now behind bars on a murder charge.

Officers arrested Tomicheal Tate, 44, Thursday evening.

Investigators said Tate beat Robert Imel, 52, at the Garden Motel on Highway 90 on July 3. Imel later died from brain injuries he received in the attack.

Detectives have not revealed the motive behind the attack.

Tate was featured on FOX10 News Fugitive Files in 2017 after he broke into a woman's house and beat her. He pleaded guilty to the attack and was sentenced to nearly two years behind bars.