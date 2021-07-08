MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man Mobile Police wanted to question about a deadly beating at a Theodore motel is now behind bars on a murder charge.
Officers arrested Tomicheal Tate, 44, Thursday evening.
Investigators said Tate beat Robert Imel, 52, at the Garden Motel on Highway 90 on July 3. Imel later died from brain injuries he received in the attack.
Detectives have not revealed the motive behind the attack.
Tate was featured on FOX10 News Fugitive Files in 2017 after he broke into a woman's house and beat her. He pleaded guilty to the attack and was sentenced to nearly two years behind bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.