MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- In the Spring Brook Farms subdivision, the damage and destruction is measured in piles of wood and debris.
“Kind of scary,” said Gary Revere. “I’ve been through Ivan and Katrina in a house and it wasn’t as scary as this.”
“It just got real loud in the house and then dark and we had maybe 5 seconds to get into the closet,” said Lehi Reynolds.
It did not take long for the cleanup to start.
Some homes were hit harder than others. Now neighbors are helping neighbors.
“It’s an awesome feeling that they’re willing to help,” Reynolds said. “We don’t know if any of them have things going on at home if the tornado has hurt them, but they’re here helping and that’s a great feeling.”
Neighbors said the tornado tore through quickly, leaving a path of destruction along this street and neighborhood for about a quarter of a mile.
“I heard it coming,” Revere said. “My alarm on the phone went off and as soon as the alarm on the phone went off I went to the closet cause I started hearing the noise.”
“I saw it coming down the road and it cut back into their backyard,” said James Hope. “I went inside and yelled everyone to get into the bathrooms.”
Even with all the damage it is remarkable everyone is okay.
As of Friday night, power crews are working to turn the lights back on in the neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.