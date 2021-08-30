SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Mobile County on Monday around noon.

The first reports of damage came in from Saraland, where there was significant damage to buildings in the area of Highway 43 and Highway 158. At the Plantation Motel, a witness said he was in his room when the tornado ripped the roof off. So far only three minor injuries have been reported.

As the tornado moved north, it created more damage in Creola, including several downed trees that hit at least one home.

At that point, the weather service advised: "A tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

The storm continued past Calvert through the area of Choctaw Bluff in Clarke County, and by 1:39 p.m. it was six miles southwest of Whatley, or eight miles south of Grove Hill, then moving north at 45 mph.

By 2:04 p.m., it was not clear if the tornado was still on the ground, and the National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Thomasville, then moving north at 35 mph. By 2:30 p.m., this storm had moved northward outside the FOX10 viewing area.