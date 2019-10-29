MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- "Some people lost the whole inwall. There's no bricks. They're gone."
Gary Revere was inside his home when the EF-1 tornado ripped through his West Mobile neighborhood.
"As soon as I got in the walk in closet on the floor. literally all hell broke loose."
His house was hit by this trailer, lifted off Dan Parnell's driveway, thrown across the street landing just 20 feet from where he took cover.”
Looking down Revere's street Tuesday morning nearly every home has some type of damage.
"For everybody it's been very trying. It's been very difficult to experience. The cleanup has been very extensive," said Revere.
Revere says they've seen a lot of people volunteer to help and their homeowners association has provided dumpsters, but for something totally out of their control he and his neighbors are now left with the aftermath.
Neighbors say the best way to describe it is a complete mess. Many have been out here since Saturday picking up the pieces themselves.
Revere, who is disabled, has opted to do his cleanup with the help of his son, but feels for others.
"One of my neighbors next door, elderly neighbor, over here doesn't have any wind insurance and suffered massive damage."
"Even though, you know, we done a lot of cleaning over the weekend we've got a lot left to do. I mean this is a... it's gonna be a long road," said Chris Helveston with Restoration Water Damage Experts.
Workers like Helveston, who have seemingly overtaken the street here, feel for their clients too.
Rainy days ahead make for new challenges for the people here.
"We had two by fours come through our sheetrock all the way through the ceiling so we've got it tarped but we can't do anything until the insurance company releases money."
Revere hopes they can get started on rebuilding soon.
"It's been quick but will it be quick enough for the weather? We'll just keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best."
Helveston has set up a Go-fund-me to try and help get his client, Dan Parnell, who is a Purple Heart veteran and start-up business owner, a new work trailer.
Mobile County Emergency Management leaders say anyone affected by the tornado who might not have insurance can try to get assistance from their faith based Unmet Needs Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.