How many times have we seen convicted murderers and other felons arrested, then get bail, and go back on the street?
Law enforcement leaders say Wednesday could be an important day in getting a new law passed to help reduce that number.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber says he's going to Montgomery Wednesday to push for two bills before legislative committees.
The bills would deny bail in more cases of violent crime.
Right now, Barber says bond can only be denied in capital cases.
He said, "We're really going up to watch this bill (House Bill 81) come out of committee with a favorable vote, so we want to make sure that we're there every step of the way so that the representatives and the senators understand its very important to law enforcement, very important to the safety of the public that we stop violent offenders from getting back out only to commit more violent crimes."
The two bills are similar.
House Bill 81 is set to be heard before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon, the other one before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Barber says he expects the bills to pass out of the committees.
